English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kinetic Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.94 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kinetic Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.94 crore in June 2023 up 1.98% from Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 225.23% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2023 up 97.31% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

    Kinetic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

    Kinetic Eng shares closed at 123.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.40% returns over the last 6 months and 26.69% over the last 12 months.

    Kinetic Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9437.0831.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9437.0831.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.7021.1918.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.50-2.02-1.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.474.644.97
    Depreciation1.571.661.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.878.587.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.173.030.05
    Other Income3.000.500.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.833.530.65
    Interest1.441.421.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.392.11-1.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.392.11-1.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.392.11-1.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.392.11-1.11
    Equity Share Capital19.8819.8818.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.03-0.59
    Diluted EPS0.701.03-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.03-0.59
    Diluted EPS0.701.03-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Kinetic Eng #Kinetic Engineering #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!