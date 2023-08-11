Kinetic Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.94 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.94 crore in June 2023 up 1.98% from Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 225.23% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2023 up 97.31% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

Kinetic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 123.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.40% returns over the last 6 months and 26.69% over the last 12 months.