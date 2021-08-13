Kinetic Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.52 crore, up 460.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.52 crore in June 2021 up 460.5% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 103.85% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021 up 290.91% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2020.

Kinetic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2020.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 58.75 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)