Kinetic Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.75 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.75 crore in December 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 28.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 259.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2022 up 4.13% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.