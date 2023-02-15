Kinetic Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.75 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.75 crore in December 2022 up 13.64% from Rs. 28.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 259.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2022 up 4.13% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

Kinetic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 110.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.76% returns over the last 6 months and 15.71% over the last 12 months.