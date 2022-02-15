Kinetic Eng Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore in December 2021 up 9.21% from Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 119.35% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021 up 26.02% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2020.

Kinetic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2020.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 95.80 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.48% returns over the last 6 months and 155.47% over the last 12 months.