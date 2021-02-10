Kinetic Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore, down 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.39 crore in December 2020 down 0.04% from Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 up 82.28% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2020 up 711.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 32.60 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.12% returns over the last 6 months and 3.16% over the last 12 months.