Kinetic Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore in December 2018 up 17.59% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2018 down 0.31% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 34.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.94% returns over the last 6 months and -61.40% over the last 12 months.