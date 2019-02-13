Kinetic Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kinetic Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.08 crore in December 2018 up 17.59% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2018 down 0.31% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Kinetic Eng shares closed at 34.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.94% returns over the last 6 months and -61.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kinetic Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.12
|29.61
|22.97
|Other Operating Income
|0.96
|0.07
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|27.08
|29.68
|23.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.10
|19.37
|14.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.91
|-0.77
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.38
|6.33
|6.15
|Depreciation
|1.88
|1.86
|2.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.06
|4.64
|4.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-1.75
|-3.47
|Other Income
|1.73
|2.52
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.70
|0.77
|-1.98
|Interest
|1.52
|1.48
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.22
|-0.71
|-3.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.22
|-0.71
|-3.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.22
|-0.71
|-3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.22
|-0.71
|-3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|17.71
|17.71
|16.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-0.40
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-0.40
|-1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-0.40
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-0.40
|-1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited