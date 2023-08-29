KIMS: What should investors do after the stellar stock run?

KIMS posted a mixed set of results in Q1FY24, with a small decline in EBITDA margins.

Highlights: Strong top-line growth in Q1FY24; however, margins declined slightly Ramp-up of Kingsway hospital is slower than anticipated New expansion projects are progressing well Valuation is at par with peers KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd; CMP: Rs 1,975; Market cap: Rs 15,812 crore) posted a mixed set of results in Q1FY24, with a small decline in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins. That said, the medium-term expansion plan remains on track, with around 1,300-1,400 additional operational bed capacity by FY25....