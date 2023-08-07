KIMS Hospital Q1 net profit rises 9.3% to Rs 86.67 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KIMS Hospitals reported on August 7 a 9.3 percent growth in consolidated net profit Rs 86.67 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against Rs 79.24 crore during the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 21.62 percent to Rs 609.14 crore, from Rs 500.84 crore in the same quarter last year.

“The first quarter of FY 24 has started on a robust note with all engines performing optimally. Despite it being a seasonally lean quarter, we have done reasonably well on key parameters,” said Dr. B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was reported to be Rs 160 crore in the quarter, a 12.4 percent rise compared to a year ago.

EBITDA margins for the April- June quarter was reported to be 26.3 as against 28.5 percent for the same period a year ago.

Bed occupancy in the quarter was at 70.4 percent, up by 5 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

The Average Revenue per Occupied bed was Rs 31,697 in the reported quarter, a 5 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,856.30, up 0.52 percent ahead of the results on August 7 on NSE.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details)