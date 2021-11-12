Kimia Bio Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.93 crore, down 17.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.93 crore in September 2021 down 17.53% from Rs. 37.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021 down 135.13% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 100.81% from Rs. 4.93 crore in September 2020.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 42.95 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.05% returns over the last 6 months and 12.14% over the last 12 months.