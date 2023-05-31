English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kimia Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore, down 24.15% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore in March 2023 down 24.15% from Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 337.94% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 3233.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Kimia Bio shares closed at 34.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.67% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.

    Kimia Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.6628.8029.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.6628.8029.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1726.7423.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.72-4.52-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.883.983.69
    Depreciation0.870.840.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.265.563.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.23-3.80-1.11
    Other Income0.360.260.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.87-3.53-0.90
    Interest1.261.051.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.13-4.58-1.95
    Exceptional Items-1.05----
    P/L Before Tax-8.18-4.58-1.95
    Tax-2.01-1.12-0.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.17-3.46-1.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.17-3.46-1.41
    Equity Share Capital4.734.734.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-0.73-0.30
    Diluted EPS-1.30-0.73-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-0.73-0.30
    Diluted EPS-1.30-0.73-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kimia Bio #Kimia Biosciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm