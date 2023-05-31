Kimia Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore, down 24.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore in March 2023 down 24.15% from Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 337.94% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 3233.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 34.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.67% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.