Kimia Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore, down 24.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.66 crore in March 2023 down 24.15% from Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 337.94% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 3233.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Kimia Bio shares closed at 34.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.67% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.
|Kimia Biosciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.66
|28.80
|29.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.66
|28.80
|29.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.17
|26.74
|23.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.72
|-4.52
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.88
|3.98
|3.69
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.84
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.26
|5.56
|3.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.23
|-3.80
|-1.11
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.26
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.87
|-3.53
|-0.90
|Interest
|1.26
|1.05
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.13
|-4.58
|-1.95
|Exceptional Items
|-1.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.18
|-4.58
|-1.95
|Tax
|-2.01
|-1.12
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.17
|-3.46
|-1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.17
|-3.46
|-1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|4.73
|4.73
|4.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-0.73
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-0.73
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-0.73
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-0.73
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited