Kimia Bio Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore, up 12.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore in March 2020 up 12.38% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2020 down 1541.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020 down 62.89% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019.
Kimia Bio shares closed at 30.60 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.68% returns over the last 6 months and 24.39% over the last 12 months.
|Kimia Biosciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.25
|27.40
|18.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.25
|27.40
|18.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.03
|20.30
|12.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|0.77
|2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.01
|2.93
|2.36
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.41
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.96
|2.68
|2.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.32
|-0.32
|Other Income
|-0.08
|0.34
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.66
|1.31
|Interest
|1.08
|0.57
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.08
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|0.08
|-0.10
|Tax
|-0.16
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|0.08
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|0.08
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.08
|4.08
|1.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.03
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.03
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:11 am