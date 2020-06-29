Kimia Bio Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore, up 12.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.25 crore in March 2020 up 12.38% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2020 down 1541.91% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020 down 62.89% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 30.60 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.68% returns over the last 6 months and 24.39% over the last 12 months.