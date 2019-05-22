Kimia Bio Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, up 7.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in March 2019 up 7.33% from Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 109.89% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019 up 133.82% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 39.90 on November 14, 2018 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -40.45% over the last 12 months.