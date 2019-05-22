Kimia Bio Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, up 7.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in March 2019 up 7.33% from Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 109.89% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019 up 133.82% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.
Kimia Bio shares closed at 39.90 on November 14, 2018 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -40.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kimia Biosciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.91
|20.20
|17.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.91
|20.20
|17.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.02
|18.83
|12.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.16
|-4.85
|0.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.36
|2.60
|1.54
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.41
|2.08
|1.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|1.27
|0.53
|Other Income
|1.63
|0.82
|-0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.31
|2.09
|0.48
|Interest
|1.40
|0.15
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|1.94
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|1.94
|0.49
|Tax
|-0.05
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|1.94
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|1.94
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|1.46
|14.59
|7.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.33
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|1.25
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.33
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|1.25
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited