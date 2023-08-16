English
    Kimia Bio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.23 crore, down 33.77% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.23 crore in June 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 36.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 346.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 down 148.72% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

    Kimia Bio shares closed at 35.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.

    Kimia Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.2322.6636.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.2322.6636.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9117.1728.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.020.72-2.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.994.883.86
    Depreciation0.830.870.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.995.264.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.47-6.231.87
    Other Income0.130.360.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.35-5.872.32
    Interest1.281.260.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.62-7.131.49
    Exceptional Items---1.05--
    P/L Before Tax-3.62-8.181.49
    Tax-0.91-2.010.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.71-6.171.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.71-6.171.10
    Equity Share Capital4.734.734.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-1.300.23
    Diluted EPS-0.57-1.300.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-1.300.23
    Diluted EPS-0.57-1.300.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:44 pm

