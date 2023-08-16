Kimia Bio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.23 crore, down 33.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.23 crore in June 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 36.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 346.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 down 148.72% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2022.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 35.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -9.44% over the last 12 months.