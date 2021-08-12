Kimia Bio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore, up 24.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore in June 2021 up 24.22% from Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 83.91% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021 down 39.09% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2020.

Kimia Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 47.05 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)