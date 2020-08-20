Kimia Bio Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore in June 2020 down 2.89% from Rs. 25.59 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2020 up 511.17% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2020 up 174.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019.

Kimia Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2019.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 37.20 on August 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 85.54% returns over the last 6 months and 50.61% over the last 12 months.