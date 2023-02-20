 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kimia Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.31% from Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 157.31% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 down 1969.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Kimia Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.80 40.47 33.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.80 40.47 33.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.74 33.83 27.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.52 -3.63 -1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.98 3.68 4.05
Depreciation 0.84 0.82 0.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.56 5.92 3.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.80 -0.15 -1.12
Other Income 0.26 0.13 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.53 -0.01 -0.90
Interest 1.05 1.10 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.58 -1.12 -1.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.58 -1.12 -1.81
Tax -1.12 -0.29 -0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.46 -0.83 -1.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.46 -0.83 -1.35
Equity Share Capital 4.73 4.73 4.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -0.18 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.73 -0.18 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -0.18 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.73 -0.18 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited