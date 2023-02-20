Kimia Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.31% from Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 157.31% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 down 1969.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Kimia Bio shares closed at 35.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kimia Biosciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.80
|40.47
|33.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.80
|40.47
|33.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.74
|33.83
|27.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.52
|-3.63
|-1.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.98
|3.68
|4.05
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.82
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.56
|5.92
|3.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.80
|-0.15
|-1.12
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.13
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-0.01
|-0.90
|Interest
|1.05
|1.10
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-1.12
|-1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.58
|-1.12
|-1.81
|Tax
|-1.12
|-0.29
|-0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.46
|-0.83
|-1.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.46
|-0.83
|-1.35
|Equity Share Capital
|4.73
|4.73
|4.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.18
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.18
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.18
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.18
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited