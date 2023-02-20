Kimia Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.31% from Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 157.31% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 down 1969.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 35.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.