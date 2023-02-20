English
    Kimia Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore, down 13.31% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kimia Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore in December 2022 down 13.31% from Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 157.31% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 down 1969.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    Kimia Bio shares closed at 35.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.

    Kimia Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.8040.4733.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.8040.4733.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.7433.8327.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.52-3.63-1.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.983.684.05
    Depreciation0.840.820.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.565.923.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.80-0.15-1.12
    Other Income0.260.130.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.53-0.01-0.90
    Interest1.051.100.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.58-1.12-1.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.58-1.12-1.81
    Tax-1.12-0.29-0.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.46-0.83-1.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.46-0.83-1.35
    Equity Share Capital4.734.734.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.18-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.18-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.18-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.18-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm