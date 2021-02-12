Kimia Bio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.35 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.35 crore in December 2020 up 25.35% from Rs. 27.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 up 409.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2020 up 128.04% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

Kimia Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Kimia Bio shares closed at 45.55 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)