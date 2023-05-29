English
    Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, down 36.24% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 36.24% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 178.95% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Kilpest (I) shares closed at 433.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 24.44% over the last 12 months.

    Kilpest India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.322.445.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.322.445.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.201.633.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.080.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.170.040.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.470.41
    Depreciation0.080.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.511.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.35-0.87
    Other Income0.540.430.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.07-0.28
    Interest0.050.05-0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.02-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.02-0.26
    Tax0.300.000.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.290.02-0.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.290.02-0.39
    Equity Share Capital7.517.517.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves16.44----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.380.03-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.380.03-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.380.03-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.380.03-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

