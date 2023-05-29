Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, down 36.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 36.24% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 178.95% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 433.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 24.44% over the last 12 months.