Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, down 36.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in March 2023 down 36.24% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 178.95% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
|Kilpest India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.32
|2.44
|5.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.32
|2.44
|5.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.20
|1.63
|3.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|0.04
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.47
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.51
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.35
|-0.87
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.43
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|-0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.26
|Tax
|0.30
|0.00
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|0.02
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|7.51
|7.51
|7.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|16.44
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.03
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.03
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.03
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.03
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
