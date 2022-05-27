Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 64.53% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 338.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)