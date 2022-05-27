Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in March 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 64.53% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
Kilpest (I) shares closed at 338.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Kilpest India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.21
|2.39
|3.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.21
|2.39
|3.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.74
|1.78
|1.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.15
|1.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.42
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.57
|0.44
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-0.35
|-0.90
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.42
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.06
|-0.23
|Interest
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.03
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.03
|-0.27
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.09
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.12
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.12
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|7.51
|7.51
|7.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.16
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.16
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.16
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.16
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited