Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2021 up 61.6% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 308.37% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021 down 173.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 452.10 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.99% returns over the last 6 months and 145.04% over the last 12 months.