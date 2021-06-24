Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2021 up 61.6% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 308.37% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021 down 173.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020.
Kilpest (I) shares closed at 452.10 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.99% returns over the last 6 months and 145.04% over the last 12 months.
|Kilpest India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.87
|2.83
|2.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.87
|2.83
|2.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.91
|2.14
|2.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.83
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.09
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.40
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.23
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|0.10
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.67
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.77
|0.26
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.73
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.73
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.14
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.59
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.59
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|7.51
|7.51
|7.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.79
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited