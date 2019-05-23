Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 26.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2019 down 26.21% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 119.15% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 22.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 80.30 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)