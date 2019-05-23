Kilpest (I) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 26.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2019 down 26.21% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 119.15% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 22.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.
Kilpest (I) shares closed at 80.30 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Kilpest India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.57
|2.36
|3.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.57
|2.36
|3.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.43
|1.57
|1.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.35
|0.02
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.33
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.43
|0.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.06
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.34
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.28
|0.13
|Interest
|0.19
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.18
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.18
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.18
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.18
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|6.41
|6.41
|6.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4.84
|4.84
|4.84
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.28
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.28
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.28
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.28
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited