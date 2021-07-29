Kilpest (I) Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in June 2021 up 29.38% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021 up 348.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021 up 197.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 737.30 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.10% returns over the last 6 months and 105.03% over the last 12 months.