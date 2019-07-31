Kilpest (I) Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in June 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 up 136.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 77.40 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)