Kilpest (I) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in December 2022 up 2.26% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 83.32% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.