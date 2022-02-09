Kilpest (I) Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 15.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2021 down 15.48% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 79.38% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 80.49% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020.

Kilpest (I) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2020.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 427.15 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.04% over the last 12 months.