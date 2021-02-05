Kilpest (I) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, down 1.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in December 2020 down 1.11% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 7134.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 up 530.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 326.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 212.50% over the last 12 months.