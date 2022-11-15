 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kilpest (I) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore in September 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 15.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.15 crore in September 2022 up 40.43% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in September 2021.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 394.25 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -14.40% over the last 12 months.

Kilpest India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.31 11.69 15.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.31 11.69 15.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.24 4.01 6.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.35 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.11 1.01 0.83
Depreciation 0.24 0.17 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.70 1.84 1.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.95 5.01 5.82
Other Income 1.96 1.24 1.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.91 6.24 7.76
Interest 0.07 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.83 6.22 7.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.83 6.22 7.70
Tax 2.52 1.50 1.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.31 4.71 5.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.31 4.71 5.88
Minority Interest -0.94 -0.67 -0.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.37 4.05 5.14
Equity Share Capital 7.51 7.51 7.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.07 6.28 6.84
Diluted EPS 11.07 6.28 6.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.07 6.28 6.84
Diluted EPS 11.07 6.28 6.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am