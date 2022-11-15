Kilpest (I) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore in September 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 15.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.15 crore in September 2022 up 40.43% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in September 2021.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 394.25 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -14.40% over the last 12 months.