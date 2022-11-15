English
    Kilpest (I) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.31 crore in September 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 15.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.15 crore in September 2022 up 40.43% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

    Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in September 2021.

    Kilpest (I) shares closed at 394.25 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -14.40% over the last 12 months.

    Kilpest India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.3111.6915.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.3111.6915.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.244.016.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.350.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.010.83
    Depreciation0.240.170.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.701.841.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.955.015.82
    Other Income1.961.241.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.916.247.76
    Interest0.070.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.836.227.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.836.227.70
    Tax2.521.501.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.314.715.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.314.715.88
    Minority Interest-0.94-0.67-0.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.374.055.14
    Equity Share Capital7.517.517.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.076.286.84
    Diluted EPS11.076.286.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.076.286.84
    Diluted EPS11.076.286.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

