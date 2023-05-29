English
    Kilpest (I) Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in March 2023 down 1.57% from Rs. 18.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2022.

    Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 6.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.43 in March 2022.

    Kilpest (I) shares closed at 433.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 24.44% over the last 12 months.

    Kilpest India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.1114.7318.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.1114.7318.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.584.187.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.33--1.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.160.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.380.93
    Depreciation0.210.250.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.212.002.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.257.075.74
    Other Income1.152.881.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.419.957.61
    Interest0.040.05-0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.369.907.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.369.907.64
    Tax3.172.182.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.207.714.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.207.714.83
    Minority Interest-0.69-0.99-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.516.734.15
    Equity Share Capital7.517.517.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves145.53----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9210.276.43
    Diluted EPS6.9210.276.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9210.276.43
    Diluted EPS6.9210.276.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm