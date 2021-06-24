Kilpest (I) Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore, up 180.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore in March 2021 up 180.11% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2021 up 207.44% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021 up 189.55% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 9.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2020.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 452.10 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.99% returns over the last 6 months and 145.04% over the last 12 months.