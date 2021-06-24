MARKET NEWS

Kilpest (I) Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore, up 180.11% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.88 crore in March 2021 up 180.11% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2021 up 207.44% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021 up 189.55% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 9.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2020.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 452.10 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.99% returns over the last 6 months and 145.04% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations18.8842.696.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.8842.696.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.8013.642.59
Purchase of Traded Goods0.31----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.110.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.960.760.50
Depreciation0.110.230.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.363.440.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4024.742.29
Other Income1.191.580.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5926.323.26
Interest0.040.030.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.5426.283.11
Exceptional Items----0.01
P/L Before Tax9.5426.283.12
Tax2.446.610.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.1019.672.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.1019.672.28
Minority Interest-0.91-2.42-0.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.1917.252.01
Equity Share Capital7.517.517.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.4726.203.02
Diluted EPS9.4726.203.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.4726.203.02
Diluted EPS9.4726.203.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kilpest (I) #Kilpest India #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

