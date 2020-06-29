Kilpest (I) Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in March 2020 up 10.2% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020 up 67.29% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020 up 46.29% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2019.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 169.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 93.15% returns over the last 6 months and 74.60% over the last 12 months.