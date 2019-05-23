Kilpest (I) Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, up 10.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in March 2019 up 10.83% from Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2019 up 106.03% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019 up 94.07% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2018.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2018.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 80.30 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)