Kilpest (I) Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore, up 22.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore in June 2023 up 22.21% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 up 55.66% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2023 up 46.65% from Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2022.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 9.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.28 in June 2022.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 483.70 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.08% returns over the last 6 months and 58.43% over the last 12 months.