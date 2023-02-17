Kilpest (I) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore in December 2022 up 2.57% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2021.