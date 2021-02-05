MARKET NEWS

Kilpest (I) Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore, up 521.52% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilpest India are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore in December 2020 up 521.52% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in December 2020 up 1039% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in December 2020 up 1010.88% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2019.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 26.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2019.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 326.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)

Kilpest India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations42.69112.286.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations42.69112.286.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.6418.493.37
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.111.05-0.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.761.520.86
Depreciation0.230.130.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.4411.320.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7479.772.19
Other Income1.580.080.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3279.862.24
Interest0.030.080.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.2879.772.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.2879.772.19
Tax6.6120.040.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.6759.731.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.6759.731.74
Minority Interest-2.42-7.36-0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.2552.381.51
Equity Share Capital7.517.517.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.2079.562.31
Diluted EPS26.2079.562.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.2079.562.31
Diluted EPS26.2079.562.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

