Kilpest (I) Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore, up 521.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.69 crore in December 2020 up 521.52% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in December 2020 up 1039% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in December 2020 up 1010.88% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2019.

Kilpest (I) EPS has increased to Rs. 26.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2019.

Kilpest (I) shares closed at 326.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)