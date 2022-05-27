Kilitch Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.03 crore, up 51.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.03 crore in March 2022 up 51.49% from Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2022 up 249.95% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022 up 166.85% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2021.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 150.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)