Kilitch Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore, down 42.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilitch Drugs (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore in March 2020 down 42.54% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020 down 117.95% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 106.59% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019.
Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 94.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.40% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.
|Kilitch Drugs (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.87
|18.14
|22.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.87
|18.14
|22.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.14
|11.34
|11.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|-0.57
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|1.42
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.38
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.12
|3.75
|4.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|1.82
|3.98
|Other Income
|1.99
|1.05
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|2.86
|3.91
|Interest
|0.23
|0.17
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|2.69
|3.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|2.69
|3.53
|Tax
|-0.34
|0.51
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|2.19
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|2.19
|2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|15.43
|15.43
|15.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.42
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.42
|1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.42
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.42
|1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am