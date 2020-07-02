Kilitch Drugs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore, down 42.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.87 crore in March 2020 down 42.54% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020 down 117.95% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 106.59% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 94.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.40% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.