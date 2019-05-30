Kilitch Drugs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.40 crore, up 42.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.40 crore in March 2019 up 42.68% from Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 up 16.23% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019 up 26.49% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2018.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2018.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 193.70 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and 130.73% over the last 12 months.