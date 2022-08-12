Kilitch Drugs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore, up 20.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.57 crore in June 2022 up 20.79% from Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022 up 15.6% from Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2021.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2021.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 161.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.