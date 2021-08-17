Kilitch Drugs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore, up 88.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore in June 2021 up 88.19% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021 up 630.49% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2021 up 2400% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2020.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 191.65 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.24% returns over the last 6 months and 107.75% over the last 12 months.