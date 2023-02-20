Kilitch Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore in December 2022 down 6.74% from Rs. 30.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 up 41.99% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.