    Kilitch Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kilitch Drugs (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore in December 2022 down 6.74% from Rs. 30.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 up 41.99% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.

    Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.

    Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 146.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.22% returns over the last 6 months and -18.94% over the last 12 months.

    Kilitch Drugs (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.5022.4330.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.5022.4330.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.839.6918.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28-0.180.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.911.801.56
    Depreciation0.380.310.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.267.977.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.842.832.31
    Other Income1.110.661.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.953.494.03
    Interest0.280.230.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.673.263.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.673.263.79
    Tax0.74-0.381.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.933.642.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.933.642.77
    Equity Share Capital15.5815.5815.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.341.77
    Diluted EPS2.532.341.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.341.77
    Diluted EPS2.532.341.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm