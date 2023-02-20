Kilitch Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore in December 2022 down 6.74% from Rs. 30.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2022 up 41.99% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 146.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.22% returns over the last 6 months and -18.94% over the last 12 months.