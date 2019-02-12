Kilitch Drugs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.33 crore, up 48.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.33 crore in December 2018 up 48.06% from Rs. 13.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2018 up 92.62% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2018 up 118.02% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2017.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2017.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 209.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 74.82% returns over the last 6 months and 115.35% over the last 12 months.