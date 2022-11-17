Kilitch Drugs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore, up 30.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore in September 2022 up 30.23% from Rs. 23.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2021.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 168.05 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1.54% over the last 12 months.