    Kilitch Drugs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore, up 30.23% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilitch Drugs (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore in September 2022 up 30.23% from Rs. 23.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

    Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2021.

    Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 168.05 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 1.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kilitch Drugs (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.7033.4523.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.7033.4523.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.5819.767.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.180.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.082.791.57
    Depreciation0.890.820.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.277.085.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.072.602.96
    Other Income0.240.970.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.313.573.13
    Interest1.750.670.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.552.903.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.552.903.00
    Tax-0.381.160.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.941.742.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.941.742.58
    Minority Interest0.490.35-0.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.432.092.16
    Equity Share Capital15.5815.5815.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.341.39
    Diluted EPS1.561.341.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.341.39
    Diluted EPS1.561.341.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm