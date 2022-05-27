Kilitch Drugs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.61 crore, up 83.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.61 crore in March 2022 up 83.66% from Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 up 309.06% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2022 up 196.72% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 150.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -14.58% over the last 12 months.