Kilitch Drugs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.93 crore, up 71.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.93 crore in March 2021 up 71.49% from Rs. 11.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021 up 156.81% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021 up 317.86% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020.

Kilitch Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2020.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 158.70 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.88% returns over the last 6 months and 48.53% over the last 12 months.