Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:57 AM IST

Kilitch Drugs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, down 39.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilitch Drugs (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in March 2020 down 39.85% from Rs. 19.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020 down 350.79% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 136.36% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 94.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.40% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.

Kilitch Drugs (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations11.6215.938.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.6215.938.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.818.535.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.650.59-0.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.531.431.04
Depreciation0.520.590.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.243.866.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.830.93-4.08
Other Income1.470.690.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.361.62-3.75
Interest0.230.17--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.591.45-3.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.591.45-3.75
Tax-0.340.511.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.250.95-4.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.250.95-4.82
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.250.95-4.82
Equity Share Capital15.4315.4315.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.810.62--
Diluted EPS-0.810.62--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.810.62--
Diluted EPS-0.810.62--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am

#Earnings First-Cut #Kilitch Drugs #Kilitch Drugs India #Pharmaceuticals #Results

