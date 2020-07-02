Kilitch Drugs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, down 39.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kilitch Drugs (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in March 2020 down 39.85% from Rs. 19.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020 down 350.79% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 136.36% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.
Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 94.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.40% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.
|Kilitch Drugs (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.62
|15.93
|8.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.62
|15.93
|8.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.81
|8.53
|5.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|0.59
|-0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.43
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.59
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.24
|3.86
|6.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.83
|0.93
|-4.08
|Other Income
|1.47
|0.69
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|1.62
|-3.75
|Interest
|0.23
|0.17
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.59
|1.45
|-3.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.59
|1.45
|-3.75
|Tax
|-0.34
|0.51
|1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|0.95
|-4.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|0.95
|-4.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.25
|0.95
|-4.82
|Equity Share Capital
|15.43
|15.43
|15.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|0.62
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|0.62
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|0.62
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|0.62
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am