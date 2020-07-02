Kilitch Drugs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore, down 39.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.62 crore in March 2020 down 39.85% from Rs. 19.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020 down 350.79% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 136.36% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.

Kilitch Drugs shares closed at 94.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.40% returns over the last 6 months and -35.72% over the last 12 months.